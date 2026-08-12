NBC News Projects Crowley In Wisconsin's Democratic Primary For Governor

NBC News has projected that Tim Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive, has narrowly won the Democratic primary for governor in Wisconsin, defeating State Representative Francesca Hong. Crowley secured the victory with 39.8% of the vote compared to Hong's 39.4%, according to the latest reports. The race was closely watched, with Crowley emerging as the moderate alternative after a tumultuous campaign.

The Milwaukee County Clerk reported issues with downloading absentee ballots, causing delays in the final vote count. Despite these setbacks, Crowley managed to surpass Hong, who had been gaining momentum in the polls. Hong, a democratic socialist, faced challenges due to past controversial statements and her affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, raising concerns about her electability.

Crowley's campaign received significant support from the Democratic establishment, including an endorsement from outgoing Governor Tony Evers. This backing, along with over $3 million in outside spending, helped bolster Crowley's position as a viable candidate. The primary highlighted ideological divides within the Democratic Party, as Crowley now prepares to face Republican Representative Tom Tiffany in the general election.

The election results were delayed due to an error in uploading ballot results in Milwaukee, which impacted the counting of approximately 28,000 absentee ballots. This delay added to the suspense of the already tight race. Crowley, who initially suspended his campaign, re-entered the race as other candidates struggled to gain traction against Hong.

Crowley's victory sets the stage for a high-stakes general election in November, where he will compete in a key battleground state. Wisconsin's gubernatorial race is crucial, as the state has seen party control flip in the last three open-seat contests. Crowley's ability to unite moderate and progressive factions will be tested as he campaigns against Tiffany, who has the endorsement of President Donald Trump.