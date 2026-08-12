Next Block Of Obama Center Tickets Going On Sale

More tickets for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago are set to go on sale today (Wednesday, August 12) at 10 a.m. Central Time. Visitors looking to explore the museum from January 4 through January 31 of next year can secure their tickets during this release. Additionally, a very limited number of tickets for October will also be available.

The museum, which opened in June 2026, requires timed-entry tickets, and demand has been high since they first became available in May. According to the Obama Foundation, tickets are updated on the second Wednesday of every month, with Founding Members receiving early access. General admission includes access to all four levels of the museum, the Oval Office, and the Sky Room.

Tickets can be purchased online, and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead as preferred dates may not be available. More information about ticket purchasing and availability can be found on obama.org.