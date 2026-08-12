Nick Reiner Indicted For Murders Of Parents

Nick Reiner, son of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, has been indicted again for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The 32-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing them in their Brentwood home last December. The new indictment adds the special circumstance of lying in wait, which could enhance his sentence if convicted.

Reiner has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty. The indictment replaces the original murder case filed last year and moves the case closer to a jury trial, bypassing the need for a preliminary hearing, which was expected this fall.

The couple's bodies were discovered by their daughter on December 14, 2025. According to the LA County medical examiner, they died from "multiple sharp force injuries." Reiner was arrested the same day in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors allege that Reiner attacked his parents in their bedroom before fleeing. Reports suggest that he and his father had an argument at a party the night before. Reiner's attorney, Kimberly Greene, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and he is currently receiving publicly funded legal representation.

The Reiner family, including siblings Jake and Romy, expressed their "unimaginable pain" following the loss. They asked for privacy and for their parents to be remembered for their impactful lives.

Rob Reiner, known for directing films like 'The Princess Bride' and 'When Harry Met Sally,' was an influential figure in Hollywood. Michele Singer Reiner was an actress and producer. The couple's tragic deaths have prompted tributes from friends and colleagues, including actor Meg Ryan and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The case continues to unfold as authorities investigate the motive behind the killings. Reiner's next court appearance is scheduled for April 29.