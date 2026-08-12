Pirates Ace Paul Skenes Sees Velocity Drop

The Pittsburgh Pirates are maintaining that their star pitcher, Paul Skenes, is healthy despite a noticeable drop in his fastball velocity. On Tuesday (August 11), Skenes was pulled from a game against the Miami Marlins after throwing only 65 pitches. His fastball averaged a career-low 95.7 mph, with no pitches exceeding 97 mph.

Skenes, 24, expressed that he feels fine but acknowledged that the extensive number of pitches this season might be affecting his speed. According to MLB.com, Skenes' fastball velocity has decreased from 98.8 mph in his rookie season to 97 mph this year. This decline has coincided with a rise in his ERA from sub-2.00 in previous seasons to nearly 4.00.

The velocity drop is significant at the Major League level. Yahoo Sports reports that Skenes' fastball has become more hittable, with opponents' batting averages against it rising from .209 last year to .231 this season. Concerns about his fastball's shape and spin rate, which have also declined, contribute to the challenge.

Despite these issues, Skenes remains optimistic. He stated during the All-Star break that he isn't worried about the velocity dip, emphasizing his health and performance level. However, the Pirates' defense has not been as supportive this season, impacting his overall performance.

The Pirates are hopeful that Skenes can regain his previous form as they chase a postseason spot. The New York Post highlights that while Skenes' velocity and command have dipped, his underlying skills suggest potential for recovery.