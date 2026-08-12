Rescuers Save Michigan Family Lost Three Days After Tubing Mishap

A Michigan family stranded for three days in the wilderness after a tubing trip went wrong was rescued by authorities on Friday (August 7). The dramatic rescue, captured on video, shows officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and a Michigan State Police K-9 unit locating Jazman Hock, her cousin Sarah Vida, and Sarah’s nine-year-old son, Kayden Kovalcik, near the Muskegon River.

The trio set out from the Maple Island Boat Launch in Newaygo County on Tuesday (August 4), but their pool inflatables broke apart on the river, leaving them stranded in dense woods. They were reported missing by relatives the next day. According to the DNR, the family survived by drinking river and swamp water and eating tree bark, wildflowers, and ants, as their food had been given to young Kayden. The group endured dehydration, bug bites, and cuts while barefoot in the forest.

Rescuers tracked the group after finding clues like a damaged inner tube, trampled weeds, and muddy footprints. DNR Conservation Officers Cameron Wright and Anna Cullen followed these signs through thick undergrowth before finding the family about half a mile northeast of the Mill Iron Road Boat Launch. Video footage released by authorities shows the emotional moment when searchers called out, "Make some noise... Yell!" as they closed in on the exhausted family, who had almost given up hope of being found.

Michigan State Police expressed relief in a post on X, stating, "We are relieved to report that Jazman Hock, Sarah Vida, and Kayden Kovalcik have been located alive and safe. This is the outcome everyone involved had hoped for. We are incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of the many law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency responders, search and rescue teams, and volunteers who dedicated countless hours to this search."

The family was found just after 4:30 p.m., and officials say their survival was remarkable given the harsh conditions and the low statistical odds after so many days missing. The DNR noted that local knowledge and human tracking skills were vital to the successful outcome. The family was evaluated for dehydration and minor injuries, and authorities have reminded the public about the importance of proper preparation and equipment for outdoor trips.