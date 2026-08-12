Rod Stewart Cancels Tour Amid Recovery From Heart Procedure

Rod Stewart has canceled his upcoming tour dates after successfully undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure.

The music icon was slated to perform throughout Sept. 3, including six upcoming Las Vegas residency dates.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” his representative told PEOPLE on Tuesday (Aug. 11). “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage.”

The “Maggie May” singer shared that he is already feeling better following the procedure, though he admitted he is disappointed to step away from the stage.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” Stewart said in a statement, per the outlet. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down.”

The “Forever Young” singer, 81, was scheduled to perform at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on Sunday (Aug. 9), but the show was postponed at the last minute after Stewart required a medical procedure that needed “prompt attention.”