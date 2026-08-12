Russell Westbrook Announces NBA Retirement

Russell Westbrook, the nine-time NBA All-Star and 2017 MVP, has announced his retirement from professional basketball after 18 seasons. The announcement came on Wednesday (August 12) through a video narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, which Westbrook shared on social media.

Westbrook, who was drafted fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the then-Seattle SuperSonics, spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the team relocated. He also played for six other teams, including the Sacramento Kings during the 2025-26 season.

Throughout his career, Westbrook became renowned for his dynamic play and remarkable achievements. He retires as the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, ranks fifth in assists, and is 14th in all-time points. His career averages stand at 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.9 rebounds over 1,301 games.

Westbrook's legacy includes being the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season, a feat he accomplished four times. In his retirement video, Westbrook reflects on his career highlights and looks forward to future endeavors, including mentorship and supporting youth through his foundation.