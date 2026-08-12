Saints To Sit Starters For Preseason Opener

The New Orleans Saints will not field their starters in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday (August 15). Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed that most starters, including quarterback Tyler Shough, will sit out to allow players vying for roster spots to showcase their skills. The decision comes as the Saints prepare for a joint practice with the Jaguars on Thursday (August 14), where starters will receive significant practice time.

Moore explained, "We’ll get through this joint practice, and then we’ll kind of see where our numbers are. But most of the starters are just going to get really good work in this joint practice, and then they won’t play on Saturday." This approach allows the coaching staff to manage the workload of key players and minimize injury risks.

The game, set for 3 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome, will serve as a crucial evaluation opportunity for rookies and players on the bubble for the Saints' 53-man roster. The Saints have depth in several positions, particularly wide receivers and running backs, and will be assessing these groups closely.

The Jaguars, led by coach Liam Coen, will also rest their starters, making the joint practice an essential platform for both teams to test their top players against each other. As both teams prepare for the regular season, the focus remains on player development and roster decisions.

This matchup is the first of three preseason games for the Saints, who will later travel to face the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.