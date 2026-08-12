Secretary Duffy’s Son-In-Law Wins GOP Primary In Wisconsin

Michael Alfonso, the son-in-law of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, has emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. The 26-year-old political newcomer secured endorsements from President Trump and his father-in-law, who previously represented the district for nearly a decade. Alfonso's campaign focused on affordability and personal freedoms, advocating for a new generation of Republican leaders.

Alfonso, who is married to Evita Duffy-Alfonso, daughter of Duffy and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, will represent the GOP on the November ballot. The Associated Press called the race for Alfonso at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday (August 11). His closest challenger was Kevin Hermening, a former U.S. Marine and Mosinee School Board president.

The northern Wisconsin district, which has been solidly Republican since 2011, was previously held by Tom Tiffany, who is now running for governor. Alfonso faced a tough primary, with opponents questioning his lack of experience and recent residency in Florida. Despite these challenges, Alfonso highlighted his construction background and commitment to faith, family, and freedom, which resonated with voters.

Alfonso's victory was bolstered by Trump's endorsement, who called him a "MAGA Warrior." Alfonso will face Democratic nominee Fred Clark in the general election on November 3, 2026. Clark, a former state legislator, aims to connect with working people and challenge President Trump's policies.