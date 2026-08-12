Steelers' Rodgers Finds No Advantage In Preseason

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is uncertain about playing in the preseason, expressing a preference to sit out. At 42, Rodgers shared his thoughts during training camp on Tuesday (August 11), stating that preseason games are "not real football" due to limited playbooks that prevent future opponents from gaining insights from game films. The Steelers will face Rodgers' former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Thursday (August 13) in their preseason opener.

Rodgers, who is experiencing his 22nd and final NFL training camp, emphasized the value of August for younger players, but not necessarily for veterans like himself. He recalled the nerves he felt during his rookie season with the Packers in 2005, but now believes his experience is better utilized on the sidelines. Rodgers plans to support backup quarterbacks Will Howard and Drew Allar as they take on more responsibilities in the upcoming game.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has not confirmed whether Rodgers will play, but hinted at dividing the team into three groups for the game. McCarthy stated, "The most important part is the health of the team," suggesting that veteran players may not see action to preserve their health.

According to WMTV15 News, Rodgers' last preseason appearance was three years ago with the New York Jets. As he concludes his career, Rodgers is focused on practice field growth and is pleased with the team's progress.

The Packers are also preparing for the game, with coach Matt LaFleur planning to give starters, including quarterback Jordan Love, some snaps to prepare for the regular season. LaFleur believes in the value of mental preparation, even if it means limited playtime.

JSOnline reports that both teams are focusing on core concepts rather than detailed game-planning, emphasizing player development and readiness for the regular season.