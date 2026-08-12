Rising country star Stella Lefty is set to achieve a major career milestone with her debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (September 2). The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, known for her emotionally sharp songwriting and seamless blend of pop and country, announced the news on social media, expressing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to perform on such an iconic stage.

Lefty shared a heartfelt post featuring a childhood photo of herself with an electric guitar, reflecting on her journey and the significance of this moment.

"It's truly a dream come true to stand on the same stage as so many of my idols," she wrote, thanking the Opry and her fans for their support.

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Lefty's latest single, "Lean In Kiss Me," from her debut album, Long Way Home, set to drop on August 21. Her previous hit, "Boston," has been a massive success, reaching the top 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and amassing over 330 million streams.

Lefty's captivating live performances have made her a standout at major festivals, including Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Her rendition of Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" at the Osheaga Festival was particularly memorable, showcasing her ability to breathe new life into classic hits.

As reported by the Grand Ole Opry, Lefty has been praised by Rolling Stone as a "country superstar" and is quickly becoming one of pop's most compelling new voices. Following her Opry debut, she will embark on a headline tour across Australia and North America, further solidifying her place in the music industry.