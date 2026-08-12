Student Shot, Killed At Bus Stop In South Carolina

A tragic shooting occurred early Wednesday morning (August 12) in Gaffney, South Carolina, resulting in the death of a high school student. The incident took place around 7 a.m. near a school bus stop on West Rutledge Avenue, close to Granard Court apartments. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Jomiltron Sentell Fair Jr., was a student at Gaffney High School.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, Fair had just left his apartment and was about to board the school bus when a male suspect approached him. An altercation ensued, during which Fair was shot and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance footage from the bus shows the shooter fleeing to a waiting vehicle driven by another individual.

The Gaffney Police Department is actively investigating the crime scene and has requested the public to avoid the area. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to assist with the investigation, specifically the Special Victims Unit (SVU) – Department of Child Fatalities, which handles cases involving the unexpected or violent deaths of minors.

Gaffney Mayor Dr. Lyman Dawkins III expressed his sorrow over the incident, stating, "My heart is broken over the tragic news of the shooting this morning." He emphasized the need for community action against violence, urging residents to work together to protect young people.

The Cherokee County School District is cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students and staff. Extra patrols will be stationed at local schools for the remainder of the week. Schools will continue to operate with appropriate safety measures in place.

For more information on this developing story, visit WCNC, FOX Carolina, and WYFF4.