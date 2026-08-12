Taylor Swift 'Very Grateful' To Be Honored With Historic Career Achievement

Taylor Swift is making history again with another hall of fame honor, this time in the city where she honed her craft.

Months after she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City, the youngest woman ever to receive the honor, the Life of a Showgirl musician is breaking barriers once again as she is set to be inducted into the 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the contemporary songwriter/artist category, per People. At 36, she will become the youngest-ever inductee into the organization.

"From the time I started writing songs as a child, I fixated on Nashville as the perfect place to be," Swift said in a statement. "I wanted to learn with and from the best and get to immerse myself in a community of storytellers, and thankfully Nashville turned out to be exactly what I'd dreamed of. A town that validated and prioritized hard work, determination and imagination. Where the writers show up to work every day even when the mysterious muses and the magic don't. To be honored by this city I love so much is a beautiful thing, and I'm very grateful."

Announced by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation executive director Mark Ford on Tuesday (August 11), the "Wildest Dreams" singer joins a 2026 class that also includes Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp and Lee Thomas Miller. The induction ceremony is expected to take place later this fall.