Teen Charged in Family Murders Consulted ChatGPT

A Massachusetts teenager, Arjun Aravind, has been charged with the murders of his mother and younger brother in Acton, a suburb of Boston. Police arrested the 17-year-old early Wednesday morning (August 12) after a manhunt that began when a tutor found the family's home locked and contacted Arjun's father, leading to a police welfare check. Inside, officers discovered the bodies of 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan and 14-year-old Siddarth Aravind, both showing "obvious trauma" according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Arjun was located in his mother's Honda Accord in Wayland, where he was arrested without incident. Authorities have charged him with two counts of murder, assault and battery on a family member, and vehicle theft. He was arraigned on vehicle charges in Lowell Juvenile Court, with further arraignment on murder charges expected in Concord District Court.

Investigators revealed that Arjun had been using the internet and ChatGPT to explore "theoretical ideas or fantasy stories" about killing his family. Ryan stated that Arjun's behavior had been concerning in recent months, including creating "Gothic novel-kind of stories" with the AI chatbot.

The tragic incident has shocked the quiet Acton neighborhood. Local police are working with the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District to provide support for students and staff. The investigation is ongoing, with no immediate threat to the public. Ryan emphasized the community's need to process the tragedy, noting the potential impact on local youth exposed to the story on social media.