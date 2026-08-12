Texas Court Orders Treatment For Surrogate's Fetus With Heart Defect

A Texas court has ruled that a fetus with a severe heart defect, carried by a surrogate, must receive life-saving treatment after birth. The decision comes after the intended parents, residing in California, requested an abortion upon discovering the defect. The surrogate, McKenna West, was about 20 weeks pregnant when the diagnosis was made.

According to The Texas Tribune, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened, securing an emergency order to ensure the child, referred to as "baby Gabriel," receives necessary medical care. The condition, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, typically requires a series of three surgeries after birth.

The surrogate traveled from Alaska to Texas, seeking protection under Texas law, which recognizes the birth mother as the legal mother. Paxton's office alleged that the intended parents might attempt to relocate the child to California after the first surgery to avoid further treatment. The parents have requested a California court to mandate the birth in their home state.

Paxton's office sent letters to Dallas hospitals, reminding them of their obligation to provide the necessary care. KATU reported that the intended parents refused consent for the surgeries, and Paxton's intervention aims to prevent the child's removal from Texas.

The case highlights the complexities of surrogacy agreements and parental rights. Texas law allows intended parents to be recognized as legal parents before birth, but the state can override parental decisions if a child's welfare is at risk. The ongoing legal disputes in both Texas and California will determine the future care of baby Gabriel.