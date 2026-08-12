Three People Killed After Incident At In-Home Daycare

Three people—a child and two adults—were killed on Wednesday (August 12) in an incident at an in-home daycare in Hopkins, just outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to authorities, the event occurred during the morning hours, and other children present at the daycare were safely reunited with their families.

Police have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area is now secure. According to the Associated Press, a man killed his partner and child before taking his own life. Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said that another parent witnessed the attack when dropping their child off at the daycare and immediately called the police.

"There's no worse scenario than this, where you drop off your child to somewhere you think is safe, and you get that phone call," said Johnson. "I think we can all relate, [those] who have children and those who don't. This is just a tragic situation anywhere in the world, let alone here in Hopkins."

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the Hopkins daycare deaths. Updates from the police are expected as more information becomes available. For now, community members are being urged to support affected families and await further details from law enforcement.