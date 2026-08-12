Trump Discusses Air Force One Decoy Situation

President Donald Trump recently addressed the secretive operation that took place during his return from the NATO Summit in Turkey last month. During the trip, the Secret Service directed him to switch from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft due to a credible assassination threat from Iran. Trump explained to reporters, "It's up to the Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight from a different plane. I do what they say."

The operation involved Trump being discreetly moved via a catering truck to a C-32A aircraft, while Air Force One served as a decoy. This unusual maneuver was executed to counter potential threats as Trump's route passed near Iran, amidst ongoing tensions in the region. According to The Washington Post, the Iranian threat led to the decision to use an alternate aircraft.

The operation was so secretive that some White House staff and reporters believed Trump was still on Air Force One. Once in the United Kingdom, Trump appeared to exit the older Air Force One, though details of his transfer from the C-32A remain unclear.

White House Communications Director Steve Cheung defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of using "every tool" to address threats. He stated, "The new Air Force One is a state-of-the-art aircraft that has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the President and his staff."

This move came after a series of security threats from Iran-aligned groups, prompting the U.S. to take extensive measures to ensure the president's safety. The Hill reported that the new Air Force One, a Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar, will undergo further security upgrades.