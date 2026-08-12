Trump: Medicaid Won't Fund Gender Transition Procedures

The Trump administration has announced that Medicaid will no longer fund gender transition procedures for minors, a decision finalized on Tuesday (August 11). In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump stated, "We are not going to pay for our innocent children to undergo these barbaric surgeries and practices, which result in unthinkable and irreversible harm to their young bodies." The new rule, set to take effect on October 13, will provide a six-month tapering-off period for children currently receiving hormone therapy.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the policy will bar federal Medicaid funds from covering gender identity care for children under 18. This move is part of the administration's broader efforts to restrict youth access to transgender healthcare. According to CNN, states that wish to continue providing transgender care through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will need to fund it independently.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz supported the rule, emphasizing the need to protect children from potentially irreversible harm. However, the decision has faced criticism from various advocacy groups and medical organizations, who argue that it jeopardizes children's health and infringes on personal medical decisions. The Hill reported that critics, including the Human Rights Campaign and The Trevor Project, condemned the rule as a dangerous restriction on doctor-prescribed healthcare.

The rule also prohibits the reimbursement of puberty-pausing medications, gender-affirming hormone therapy, and surgical care for minors through Medicaid and CHIP, as noted by Advocates for Trans Equality. However, mental health services for children will remain unaffected. The rule allows a six-month transition period for those already receiving care, providing time to find alternative funding.