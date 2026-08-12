USPS Blocked From Enforcing Trump Mail-In Ballot Restrictions

A federal judge in Boston has blocked the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that restricts mail-in voting. The order, signed in March, required states to provide a list of eligible voters 60 days before the midterm elections, or the Postal Service would not accept their mail-in ballots. On Tuesday (August 11), U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought by voting rights groups, stating that the order threatened "an erosion of trust in our democracy" and emphasized the "critical need for an injunction to prevent Defendants from changing election rules on the eve of the election."

The ruling, which follows a previous decision by Judge Talwani in June, nullifies the president’s directive nationwide. The judge granted a preliminary injunction to the Massachusetts League of Women Voters and other advocacy groups, preventing the USPS from implementing the order's provisions. Talwani, an appointee of former President Obama, noted that the order was "causing confusion" and could lead to "increasing chaos" in the upcoming elections.

The executive order has faced multiple legal challenges, with critics arguing that it infringes on states' authority to administer elections. The League of Women Voters and other nonpartisan groups filed lawsuits, arguing that the order was unconstitutional. According to the The Hill, the Trump administration has made an emergency request to the U.S. Supreme Court to lift the injunction, but the request is still pending.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis stated that the administration "will continue lawfully enacting the agenda President Trump was elected to enact," emphasizing the importance of election security. Despite the ruling, President Trump has not ruled out declaring a national emergency to federalize the midterm elections if certain legislative measures are not passed.

The decision has been welcomed by voting rights advocates. Celia Canavan, executive director of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, praised the ruling for upholding the right to vote. "We are pleased to see this ruling and are committed to remaining in the fight to protect voting rights," she said.

With less than 90 days before the November 3 midterm elections, the ruling provides clarity for voters who rely on mail-in ballots. The Trump administration may appeal the decision, but time constraints make it challenging to implement any changes before the elections.