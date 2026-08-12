Verizon Announces Reward For Info About Vandalism

Verizon has announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for cutting fiber cables across Southern California. The vandalism incidents, which have occurred over the past several days, have disrupted services for thousands of Verizon customers in areas including Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, and Simi Valley.

Vandana Venkatesh, Verizon’s chief legal officer, stated that these acts are criminal and endanger public safety by interrupting communications crucial for emergency services and healthcare providers. According to NBC Los Angeles, the company is actively investigating these incidents and collaborating with law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators.

California, which has experienced the highest number of such attacks in the country, recorded 6,297 incidents in 2025 alone, resulting in an estimated $252.6 million in economic losses. Verizon's statement emphasized that the safety and connectivity of communities are at risk due to these acts of vandalism.

Reports from NBC Los Angeles indicate that service disruptions left many Verizon users unable to make calls or send texts, with some experiencing issues since the previous weekend. The service was restored by Sunday evening.

Verizon urges anyone who witnesses vandalism to contact 911 and then reach out to Verizon Security at 1-800-997-3287. The company remains committed to maintaining the safety and connectivity of its network.