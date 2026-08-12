Vic Mensa Discusses Launch Of New Podcast, Issues With Cam'ron & Sobriety

By Tony M. Centeno

August 12, 2026

Vic Mensa
Photo: Getty Images

Vic Mensa is opening up about a slew of hot topics ahead of the debut of his new podcast.

The Chicago rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning, August 12, to promote the launch of The Vic Mensa Show. During their discussion, the crew pressed Mensa on several issues, including his recent back-and-forth with Cam'ron. Mensa recently responded to the rapper-podcaster's comments, in which he claimed he wasn't African and repeated his co-host's claim that the continent's people "stink," in a snippy TikTok video. Vic said he loves Cam and would love to have him on his show, but felt compelled to comment on the discourse.

"The truth is also that we've been fed an anti-Black narrative on all sides," he said. "So often I see people fall into demeaning Black Americans because they think it's like their ticket to assimilation or proximity to Whiteness. All that s**t exists. I don't think any relationship of substance can be based on a lie. We can't brush none of that under the rug. It's all legitimate points of disagreement, but who does it benefit for us to be separate, is my question."

Vic Mensa is set to discuss topics like this and more on his new podcast The Vic Mensa Show. The podcast is set to feature rare conversations between Chance The Rapper, Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Van Lathan and more. The show debuts on August 26.

You can catch Vic Mensa's full interview with The Breakfast Club on Netflix. Check out more clips from the conversation below.

VIC MENSA
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