Vic Mensa Discusses Launch Of New Podcast, Issues With Cam'ron & Sobriety

"The truth is also that we've been fed an anti-Black narrative on all sides," he said. "So often I see people fall into demeaning Black Americans because they think it's like their ticket to assimilation or proximity to Whiteness. All that s**t exists. I don't think any relationship of substance can be based on a lie. We can't brush none of that under the rug. It's all legitimate points of disagreement, but who does it benefit for us to be separate, is my question."



Vic Mensa is set to discuss topics like this and more on his new podcast The Vic Mensa Show. The podcast is set to feature rare conversations between Chance The Rapper, Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Van Lathan and more. The show debuts on August 26.



You can catch Vic Mensa's full interview with The Breakfast Club on Netflix. Check out more clips from the conversation below.