Vic Mensa Discusses Launch Of New Podcast, Issues With Cam'ron & Sobriety
By Tony M. Centeno
August 12, 2026
Vic Mensa is opening up about a slew of hot topics ahead of the debut of his new podcast.
The Chicago rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning, August 12, to promote the launch of The Vic Mensa Show. During their discussion, the crew pressed Mensa on several issues, including his recent back-and-forth with Cam'ron. Mensa recently responded to the rapper-podcaster's comments, in which he claimed he wasn't African and repeated his co-host's claim that the continent's people "stink," in a snippy TikTok video. Vic said he loves Cam and would love to have him on his show, but felt compelled to comment on the discourse.
🚨 @VicMensa came through to promote his new podcast, The Vic Mensa Show, dropping on 8/26. He reflects on some of the wild things he's done in the past and how being three years sober has helped make his message more effective. Vic would love to have Cam'ron on his show and… pic.twitter.com/GrmnjTOUXW— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 12, 2026
"The truth is also that we've been fed an anti-Black narrative on all sides," he said. "So often I see people fall into demeaning Black Americans because they think it's like their ticket to assimilation or proximity to Whiteness. All that s**t exists. I don't think any relationship of substance can be based on a lie. We can't brush none of that under the rug. It's all legitimate points of disagreement, but who does it benefit for us to be separate, is my question."
Vic Mensa is set to discuss topics like this and more on his new podcast The Vic Mensa Show. The podcast is set to feature rare conversations between Chance The Rapper, Durand Bernarr, Rapsody, Lena Waithe, Van Lathan and more. The show debuts on August 26.
You can catch Vic Mensa's full interview with The Breakfast Club on Netflix. Check out more clips from the conversation below.
🚨 Life has been very different for @VicMensa since embracing sobriety. He reflects on his song and video "Camp America" and explains how his message was lost in translation.— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 12, 2026
Tap into the full conversation on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZzQdMZqoNP