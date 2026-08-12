Watch: Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard Jokes Songs Are 'Becoming Oldies'

Death Cab for Cutie recently played their second Tiny Desk concert — and this time, they brought the whole band.

The group, led by Ben Gibbard, made their Tiny Desk debut in 2015 with a stripped-down performance featuring Gibbard alongside Zac Rae and Nick Harmer. For their latest appearance, the band returned as a full five-piece following the release of their new album, I Built You a Tower.

Death Cab opened the set with two songs from the new LP, “Pep Talk” and “Stone Over Water,” before revisiting fan favorites “Title and Registration” from Transatlanticism and “Soul Meets Body” from Plans.

Gibbard reflected on the passage of time, joking that many of the band’s songs are “becoming oldies now.”

“I’m starting to realize that some of our earlier records came out a similar distance away from, like, the Beatles records when I was a kid,” the rocker admitted.

When guitarist Dave Depper told him to “stop that,” Gibbard quipped back, “That’s how time works, Dave.”

Watch the full set below.