WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt To Leave Role

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, is set to leave her position at the end of August. President Donald Trump announced the news on Truth Social, stating that Leavitt will step down to spend more time with her family. Despite leaving her current role, Leavitt will continue to be one of President Trump's top outside advisors and a significant voice within the Republican Party.

Leavitt, who has served as Press Secretary since the beginning of President Trump's second term, is the youngest person to hold the position. She previously worked as an assistant press secretary during Trump's first term and later became the director of communications for Representative Elise Stefanik. In 2022, Leavitt ran an unsuccessful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Leavitt's departure comes as she prepares for the birth of her second child. During a recent press briefing, she mentioned that her Friday (August 9) press gaggle would be her last for "some time" as she is about to have a baby. According to C-SPAN, Leavitt expressed her readiness to step back from the demanding role.

Leavitt's career in politics began while she was a student at Saint Anselm College, where she interned at Fox News and wrote articles critical of the media. Her engagement to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio and the birth of their son, Niko, marked significant personal milestones. Leavitt and Riccio married in January 2025, and they welcomed their daughter, Viviana, in 2026.

As Leavitt transitions to her new advisory role, she remains a prominent figure in Republican politics, known for her effective communication skills and unwavering support for President Trump.