Why Julie Andrews Isn't Returning For 'Princess Diaries 3'

Genovia will have to go without Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3.

Julie Andrews confirmed in an interview with Today published on Monday (August 10) that she will not reprise her role as the beloved former queen of Genovia, per E! News. The legendary actress, 90, appeared in both the original 2001 movie The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement opposite Anne Hathaway's Princess Mia Thermopolis.

As devoted fans may remember, Clarisse stepped down from her reign in The Princess Diaries 2, but her granddaughter took up the crown as Queen Mia. As such, Andrews believes the story should continue for the new monarch.

"I'm not going to be in it," she said. "I think the story is slightly different, and I'm not quite sure how they're dealing with that. But it's too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It's her story. It's not really mine."

In a recent interview with InStyle, the Mary Poppins star said that the Princess Diaries 3 team approached her last year about any interest in doing the film but she turned it down, explaining that she is essentially retired.

"It was very, very hard to say no but I did," she said, adding of the franchise, "I had a wonderful ride and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need Granny going in there at my age."