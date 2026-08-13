$4.3 Million Superyacht Sinks Just Days After Being Delivered To Its Owner

A $4.3 million superyacht, the Angiola II, sank in the Mediterranean Sea just days after being delivered to its new owner off the coast of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy. The 98-foot vessel capsized on Tuesday evening between Cappuccini Island and Capo Ferro, with dramatic footage showing the yacht tipping onto its side and disappearing beneath the waves as nearby boaters watched.

According to SuperYacht Times, the Angiola II was a 98-foot Amer motor yacht, originally launched in 2020 and recently refurbished before being handed over to its latest owner just four days prior to the incident. The vessel could accommodate up to 10 guests and five crew members and was powered by four Volvo Penta engines.

All 14 people on board were safely rescued, with no injuries reported. As reported by the Daily Mail, 12 passengers were picked up by a nearby boat, while the owner and a friend waited on the sinking yacht until they were transported to shore by a patrol boat.

Initial assessments suggest that the incident began with an engine room malfunction, which led to a small fire and subsequent loss of buoyancy after water entered the vessel However, the exact cause of the sinking is still under investigation by authorities.

The La Maddalena Coast Guard responded promptly and contained the area. Environmental measures have been taken, including containment booms around the wreck, to prevent any fuel leakage. No pollution has been reported so far.

A spokesperson for Amer Yachts, which originally built the Angiola II, stated, "Like everyone else, we are relieved that passengers and crew are safe – and, like everyone else, we are awaiting official findings. We remain, of course, available for any further information."

Efforts to remove the sunken yacht are being planned, with a 200-ton pontoon expected to be used in the operation. The investigation into the precise cause of the sinking is ongoing, and further updates are anticipated as more details emerge.