Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Ex Amid Rekindled Romance

Ariana Grande is bringing her relationship out into the open.

On Wednesday (August 12), the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 33, seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance with ex Ricky Alvarez, 35, going Instagram official in a new post where she shared new snapshots of her life recently, per E! News. The pair previously dated for about a year before splitting in 2016.

In one photo, Grande and Alvarez wore coordinating white shirts and dark pants, posing for the mirror pic with his arm around her shoulder. While both of their faces were cropped out, Grande tagged her beau in the snap. Another photo caught a blurred moment between the two, Alvarez smiling in a mirror pic while Grande embraced him with her back turned to the camera. She tagged him in that photo as well.