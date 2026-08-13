Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Ex Amid Rekindled Romance
By Sarah Tate
August 13, 2026
Ariana Grande is bringing her relationship out into the open.
On Wednesday (August 12), the "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 33, seemingly confirmed her rekindled romance with ex Ricky Alvarez, 35, going Instagram official in a new post where she shared new snapshots of her life recently, per E! News. The pair previously dated for about a year before splitting in 2016.
In one photo, Grande and Alvarez wore coordinating white shirts and dark pants, posing for the mirror pic with his arm around her shoulder. While both of their faces were cropped out, Grande tagged her beau in the snap. Another photo caught a blurred moment between the two, Alvarez smiling in a mirror pic while Grande embraced him with her back turned to the camera. She tagged him in that photo as well.
Months after her split from ex Ethan Slater, Grande stoked rumors that she and Alvarez have reignited their own romance during a stop on her Eternal Sunshine tour when she switched up the lyrics in her song "Thank U, Next" that reference him. Rather than the original lyrics of "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh," she switched it to, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back."
After her former backup dancer was seen supporting her on tour, a source told People last month that while they were not "jumping into anything serious right away," Grande was "happy to have him back in her life."