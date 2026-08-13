Bears Prez: "Sole Focus" Is On Indiana Stadium

Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren announced today that the team's primary focus is on constructing a new stadium in Indiana. Speaking to reporters, Warren emphasized that while there are two potential sites in Hammond, no final decision has been made. He also mentioned that discussions with Illinois lawmakers regarding a stadium on team-owned land in Arlington Heights have been minimal since March.

The Bears' search for a new home has been ongoing, with recent efforts centered on Indiana after a legislative proposal in Illinois failed to pass. Indiana has offered up to $1 billion in incentives to attract the team, and the Bears are considering a site near Wolf Lake in Hammond. According to NBC Chicago, soil samples have been taken from the area to address environmental concerns.

Despite the focus on Indiana, Warren has not ruled out the possibility of building in Arlington Heights. Illinois lawmakers have discussed potential legislation to keep the Bears in the state, but no significant progress has been made. Capitol News Illinois reports that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is open to discussions but insists that taxpayers should not bear the financial burden.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott expressed enthusiasm about the potential move, noting the economic benefits it could bring to the region. Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers continue to explore options to retain the team, with proposals that include property tax protections and infrastructure investments.

As the Bears navigate their stadium options, the team remains committed to keeping all possibilities open. The decision is expected to have significant implications for both Indiana and Illinois, with potential economic and community impacts on the horizon.