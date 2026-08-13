Bears QB Williams To Sit Out Preseason Opener

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday (August 15). Head coach Ben Johnson announced that Williams, along with several other starters, will be sidelined for the game. Johnson hinted that Williams might not play at all during the preseason, emphasizing the extensive work the quarterback is receiving in training camp and upcoming joint practices.

The decision to rest Williams comes as the Bears focus on player health and development during the preseason. According to Chicago Bears, Johnson explained that some practices are weighted more heavily than others, and the team is currently concentrating on building trust and assessing player readiness for the regular season.

Williams has been actively participating in training camp, showcasing his skills in various drills. In a recent scrimmage, he connected on a 58-yard pass to receiver Rome Odunze and followed it up with a completion to Scotty Miller, highlighting his ability to make big plays under pressure. Despite these promising moments, Williams has experienced some challenges, such as leading receivers too far on certain pass attempts. Johnson noted that the volume of plays installed in the offense is intended to test Williams and help refine the playbook for Week 1.

The Bears' decision to rest starters like Williams is also influenced by injury concerns. As reported by Yahoo Sports, the team has faced several injuries during training camp, including key players like safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyler Gordon. With the regular season approaching, maintaining player health is a priority.

Looking ahead, the Bears plan to rely on joint practices with the Bengals and Titans to further evaluate their roster and prepare for the upcoming season. Johnson emphasized the importance of these sessions in providing valuable experience for Williams and other players. As the Bears continue their preparations, fans can expect to see more strategic decisions aimed at optimizing player performance and minimizing injury risks.