Bills To Play Starters In Preseason Opener

The Buffalo Bills will showcase their starters in the first preseason game at the new Highmark Stadium on Saturday (August 15). Head coach Joe Brady confirmed that quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the healthy starting lineup will take the field against the Carolina Panthers. The starters are expected to play only a series or two to ensure they remain healthy while staying engaged in the game-day process.

This game marks the inaugural match at Highmark Stadium, adding significance to the preseason opener. The Bills are entering the preseason with a new head coach, Joe Brady, who is tasked with leading the team through the 2026 season. According to Yahoo Sports, the match is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast locally on WIVB and streamed on WIVB+.

Fans and analysts are keenly observing the Bills' depth chart, which has already sparked discussions. Yahoo Sports reports that Alec Anderson is currently listed as the starting left guard over Austin Corbett, a position battle that has been closely watched during training camp.

Wide receiver positions are also under scrutiny, with Keon Coleman and Josh Palmer competing for the WR No. 3 spot. Additionally, rookie Skyler Bell's performance will be monitored, as he has shown promise but needs to maintain consistency.

As the Bills prepare for their first preseason game, fans can expect a glimpse of the team's potential under Coach Brady's leadership. The game against the Panthers will provide valuable insights into player performances and team dynamics as they gear up for the regular season.