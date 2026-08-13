Buccaneers' McCollum Nursing Groin Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum is currently sidelined with a groin injury, leaving his return date uncertain. McCollum, who is 27 years old, missed both joint practices with the New York Jets this week. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the injury but did not provide a timeline for McCollum's return, as reported by JoeBucsFan.com.

Groin injuries are notoriously difficult to manage and can worsen if not properly healed. McCollum's absence poses a challenge for the Buccaneers, who are already dealing with injuries in their cornerback lineup. Rookie Ayden Garnes has been stepping up in practice, showing promise against the Jets, according to JoeBucsFan.com.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off their preseason tomorrow night, but McCollum's participation seems unlikely. The team may need to explore adding depth to their cornerback roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.