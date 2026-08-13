Chicago Bears Keep Focus On Indiana Stadium

The Chicago Bears are focusing on building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, according to team president Kevin Warren. During a recent discussion with reporters, Warren confirmed that the team is considering two potential sites in Hammond, although a final decision has not been made. He also mentioned that the Bears have not entirely ruled out the possibility of constructing the stadium on team-owned land in Arlington Heights, Illinois, despite having minimal discussions with Illinois lawmakers since March.

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of the Bears moving to his city, pointing out that the Lost Marsh Golf Course is one of the locations under consideration. McDermott highlighted the economic potential of the stadium project, which could be valued at $5 to $6 billion, far surpassing the golf course's estimated worth of $25 to $30 million.

In Illinois, Republican lawmakers have proposed various bills to incentivize the Bears to remain in the state, specifically in Arlington Heights. One proposal from State Representative Dan Ugaste includes property tax protections for local taxpayers, while another from State Representative Martin McLaughlin suggests a $2.5 billion investment from the Bears, with the state covering $1.3 billion in infrastructure improvements.

Despite these efforts, the Bears continue to explore options in Indiana. Warren emphasized the importance of creating a world-class environment with a fixed roof, allowing for events like the Final Four and potentially a Super Bowl. The team is also considering a mixed-use development surrounding the stadium to enhance the fan experience.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has expressed willingness to work with the Bears, provided that taxpayers are not burdened. However, he remains cautious about the likelihood of reaching a stadium deal in Illinois. The governor has indicated a readiness to call a special legislative session if lawmakers can agree on Bears-related legislation.

As the Bears evaluate their options, the decision on the stadium's location is expected to be made in the coming months.