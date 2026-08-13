Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks Have Most-Optimistic Fans

A recent survey conducted by Casino.ca has ranked NFL teams based on the optimism of their fanbases. The survey, which polled 5,000 fans from all 32 NFL teams, revealed that supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs are the most hopeful about their team's prospects for the 2026 season, despite the team missing the playoffs last year. The Chiefs' fans scored a 98 out of 100 on the NFL Hope Index, largely due to their confidence in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, who both received high confidence ratings.

Following closely behind are the fans of the Los Angeles Rams and the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, both with a score of 97. Rams fans have expressed increased optimism due to recent offseason moves, while Seahawks fans remain confident following their Super Bowl victory.

At the other end of the spectrum, the New York Jets have the least optimistic fanbase, scoring only 22 on the Hope Index. The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans follow with scores of 25 and 30, respectively. The survey indicates that lower optimism among these fanbases is due to uncertainties regarding team direction and offseason improvements.

The study highlights that optimism is influenced by several factors, including confidence in key players and coaches, as well as recent team performance. The Chiefs, Rams, and Seahawks exemplify how strong leadership and past successes can bolster fan optimism.

For more detailed insights, visit the full report on Casino.ca.