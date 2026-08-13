D4vd Accused Of Buying Cadaver Bags, Chainsaws Online

By iHeartRadio

August 13, 2026

Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
Photo: Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Prosecutors are building a murder case against singer David Burke, known as D4vd, by examining his online shopping history. Burke, 21, is accused of purchasing chainsaws, cadaver bags, shovels, and a "burn cage" from retailers like Amazon and Home Depot. These items were allegedly used to dispose of the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in the trunk of his car last September.

Burke faces charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and mutilation of a corpse. Prosecutors allege that Burke, who gained fame with the viral track "Romantic Homicide," killed Hernandez in his Hollywood home after she threatened to expose their relationship. During a preliminary hearing, testimony revealed that Burke ordered the items online under aliases.

According to BBC News, the murder charges include special circumstances linked to financial gain, potentially making Burke eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors claim Burke killed Hernandez to prevent her from revealing their relationship, which could have damaged his music career.

The defense argues there is insufficient evidence linking Burke to the crime, noting the lack of direct evidence of the murder itself. However, ABC7 reports that DNA consistent with Hernandez was found on evidence in Burke's garage.

Burke's trial is set to begin within 90 days after his next court appearance on August 31. The case continues to unfold as both sides prepare for the upcoming trial.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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