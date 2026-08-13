Now that he's back in general population, Combs' legal team is getting back to business. His attorneys have filed a counter-lawsuit against Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who previously accused Combs of sexual assault. The Bad Boy Records founder has accused Jones, who served as a producer and videographer during The Love Album recording sessions, of stealing hard drives that contained video footage Combs owned. The new lawsuit also alleges that Jones made copies of the footage and sold them to Netflix, which were used for 50 Cent's docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning.



Combs describes Jones as one of several videographers who accompanied him to places like St. Barts in December 2022. The artist alleges that Jones took advantage of his position to get close to him and his family. At one point during the trip, Jones allegedly used one of the other videographers' workspaces to obtain the confidential footage, which Combs planned to use for a documentary about his life.



Jones previously sued Combs for sexual assault in 2024. He accused Combs of forcing him to engage in sexual activities and solicit sex workers for over a year while they worked together. Jones also claimed Combs sexually assaulted him and groomed him for sex. In his new lawsuit, Combs alleges Jones filed the lawsuit as an attempt to squeeze him for more money over "producer services" that he'd already earned a paycheck for. He also claims Jones defamed him in The Reckoning by repeating the allegations against him.



As of this report, Rodney Jones has not responded to the new lawsuit.

