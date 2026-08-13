Dodgers' Legend Orel Hershiser Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary Dodgers pitcher and broadcaster Orel Hershiser will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (Thursday, August 13) at 11:30 a.m. PT. The ceremony will take place at 6755 Hollywood Boulevard, a location chosen to honor Hershiser's jersey number, 55, and his record-breaking 67 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. The event will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas, with guest speakers including Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, play-by-play announcer Joe Davis, and retired broadcaster Jaime Jarrin.

Hershiser, who pitched for the Dodgers for 13 seasons, is celebrated for his role in leading the team to the 1988 World Series title. He holds the Major League Baseball record for 59 consecutive scoreless innings. His outstanding performance in 1988 earned him the Cy Young Award, the National League Championship Series MVP, and the World Series MVP, making him one of the most recognizable athletes of his time.

After retiring from playing in 2000, Hershiser transitioned to a successful broadcasting career. He has worked as a baseball analyst for ABC/ESPN and was instrumental in launching the Los Angeles Dodgers' regional sports network, SportsNet LA. His contributions to baseball and broadcasting have earned him multiple awards, including an Emmy.

Hershiser's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame marks him as the third former major leaguer to receive this honor, joining late actors Chuck Connors and John Beradino. The ceremony will be streamed live on the Walk of Fame website.