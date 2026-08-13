DOJ Antisemitism Lawsuit Against Harvard Dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump Administration against Harvard University, which accused the institution of ignoring antisemitism on campus. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns ruled that the incidents cited were too isolated to prove a violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The lawsuit alleged that Harvard created a hostile environment during protests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict and failed to protect students adequately.

According to The Hill, the Justice Department argued that Harvard's actions violated Title VI by not safeguarding Israeli and Jewish students. The lawsuit claimed that protests on campus restricted students' access to classrooms and that some Jewish students felt compelled to hide their yarmulkes. However, Judge Stearns found that these allegations did not demonstrate an ongoing violation of civil rights law.

The Trump Administration had launched the lawsuit in March 2025 as part of a broader effort to challenge diversity programs at top universities. The Department of Justice had hoped to force Harvard into a settlement, similar to other universities. However, Harvard resisted these demands and continues to face other legal battles involving federal funding.

Reuters reported that the judge did not address Harvard's argument that the lawsuit was a pretext for retaliation and a violation of the First Amendment. Additionally, the DOJ could not claim damages as they had not formally warned Harvard of any violations before filing the lawsuit.

The ruling marks a setback for the Trump Administration's efforts to influence policies at elite universities. Despite the dismissal, Harvard remains engaged in ongoing legal disputes with the administration over other issues, including the allocation of federal funds.