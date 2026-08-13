Ex-LSU Star Daniels In Feud With School

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is currently in a dispute with his alma mater over the use of his jersey number. Daniels, who is now a quarterback for the Washington Commanders, sent a cease-and-desist letter to LSU, demanding that the university stop using his name, image, and likeness. The controversy arose when LSU allowed sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear the No. 5 jersey, which Daniels wore during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023.

Daniels' attorney sent the letter to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry on August 5, stating that Daniels' family felt "profoundly disrespected" by the decision. The letter emphasized that Daniels believed his number would remain a significant part of his legacy at LSU. Despite the number not being officially retired, it had not been issued to another player since Daniels left for the NFL.

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, defended the decision, explaining that Pickett had been promised the No. 5 jersey as part of his recruitment in December 2024. Kiffin stated, "When a kid is promised something to come to a school, he should wear it." Former coach Brian Kelly also confirmed that Pickett was promised the number but chose not to issue it during his tenure.

Daniels, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had an outstanding college career, passing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2023. The dispute highlights the ongoing challenges universities face in managing athletes' rights to their names, images, and likenesses. LSU has not yet responded to the cease-and-desist letter.