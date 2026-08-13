FDA Upgrades Egg Recall To Highest Risk After Salmonella Outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised a recall of more than 38 million eggs to its highest risk level after concerns that the eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. The eggs, produced by Midwest Poultry Services, were first recalled last month and have now been classified as a Class I recall, which means there is a "reasonable probability" that using or eating the eggs could cause serious health problems or death, according to the FDA’s recall notice.

The affected eggs include nearly 1.6 million dozen Grade A brown in-shell chicken eggs and nearly 1.6 million dozen Grade A white in-shell chicken eggs, all produced at two Texas farms. The eggs were shipped to grocery stores and foodservice locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Mississippi, including Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores.

The recalled egg cartons have either the code P-1950 or 0840962 and Julian Dates between 157 and 184, with sell-by or best-by dates from July 20 through August 17, 2026. Consumers are urged to check their egg cartons for these codes and dates. Anyone who purchased the affected eggs should not eat them and should return them to the store for a full refund.

At least 98 people across 17 states have become ill, and 26 have been hospitalized after eating eggs linked to the recall. So far, no deaths have been reported. Most people infected with Salmonella experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, but the infection can be especially serious for young children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems.

Midwest Poultry Services stated it discovered the contamination through proactive environmental monitoring and root cause analysis. The company is not distributing fresh eggs from the affected Texas farms while the investigation continues.

A full list of the recalled products, including carton images and detailed information, is available on the FDA website. Consumers with questions can contact Midwest Poultry Services at 574-405-9531 or by email at recallassistance@mpseggs.com.