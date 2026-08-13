Field Of Dreams Game Headlines MLB Slate

The Major League Baseball (MLB) Field of Dreams Game returns today (Thursday, August 13) as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Minnesota Twins in Dyersville, Iowa. This game, inspired by the iconic 1989 movie 'Field of Dreams,' will be streamed live on Netflix at 7:30 p.m. ET. This marks the first time the event has been held since 2022, following significant renovations to the site.

The Phillies and Twins, both in the hunt for postseason spots, will begin a three-game series with this special event. The Phillies will start veteran pitcher Aaron Nola, while the Twins will counter with hard-throwing Taj Bradley. The game is part of a new partnership between MLB and Netflix, which has exclusive streaming rights for this event.

The Phillies will wear uniforms inspired by their 1939-41 road jerseys, and the Twins will sport home whites reminiscent of their 1961 season. A pregame ceremony will feature more than 25 Baseball Hall of Famers, including legends from both teams like Mike Schmidt and Joe Mauer.

In other MLB action, the Miami Marlins aim for a sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Boston Red Sox look to break a five-game losing streak against the Toronto Blue Jays.