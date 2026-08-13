GasBuddy: Gas Prices Higher Than Ever For Late August

Gas prices in the United States have reached unprecedented levels for late August, according to a report by the price-tracking website GasBuddy. On Wednesday (August 12), Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, announced that the national average price of gasoline exceeded $4 per gallon for the first time ever after this date. This milestone follows months of instability in the oil markets due to the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, which has disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil passes.

The conflict has led to a naval blockade and intermittent strikes, effectively closing the strait and causing significant fluctuations in oil prices. Recently, Iran and Oman indicated they were nearing an agreement to reopen the strait, which could ease some of the pressure on oil prices. However, as reported by The Hill, negotiations have been tense, with both sides presenting demands.

Despite a brief dip in gas prices earlier this week, with the national average falling below $4 per gallon, analysts remain cautious about the sustainability of this relief. ABC News reported that the global oil market remains tight, with refining capacity significantly reduced due to the wars in the Middle East and Europe. As a result, U.S. drivers could face record-high prices for the Labor Day weekend if a stable agreement is not reached soon.

The situation is further complicated by the limited refining capacity, which has created a disconnect between crude oil prices and gasoline prices. According to CNBC, this has led to unusually high fuel prices even as crude oil prices have dropped. Analysts warn that any further disruptions in the Middle East could exacerbate supply constraints and push prices even higher.