Giants WR Nabers To Begin Ramp-Up Next Week

The New York Giants are preparing to welcome wide receiver Malik Nabers back to full practice participation next week. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Wednesday (August 12) that Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, will start ramping up his involvement in team drills after the team's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nabers has been practicing during training camp but has been limited to individual work and side drills. Harbaugh stated, "We're looking towards soon ramping him up into some group periods and perhaps some team periods. Maybe next week, we'll see. He's doing great. He's working hard. Spirits are high."

Nabers suffered the injury in Week 4 of last season and underwent reconstructive surgery on October 28, followed by a second procedure in the spring to remove scar tissue. Despite these setbacks, Nabers has shown impressive progress, moving fluidly and demonstrating sharp route-running skills in limited practice snaps. The Giants have kept him off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to allow for a gradual return to full activity.

The team is exercising caution with their top offensive weapon, aiming for Nabers to be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13. The first practice after the preseason opener on Monday (August 17) represents the earliest opportunity for Nabers to join 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods, marking a significant step in his recovery process.