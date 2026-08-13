Tropical Storm Lala Forms

Hawaii officials are urging residents to complete their preparations as Tropical Storm Lala approaches the islands. As of Thursday (August 13), Lala is located 890 miles east-southeast of Honolulu, with winds of 40 mph. The storm is expected to reach the Big Island by Saturday (August 15) and move south of the smaller islands through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane watch for Hawaii County, warning of potential life-threatening flooding and mudslides. Forecasters predict rainfall totals of five to 10 inches, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 20 inches. According to USA TODAY, the storm could bring high surf and strong winds to the islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has advised residents to stay informed and have emergency plans in place. Even if Lala's center remains south of the islands, the north side's winds could still impact the area. The storm's path remains uncertain, with potential for significant impacts depending on its trajectory.

As reported by FOX Weather, Lala's formation is part of an active Pacific hurricane season influenced by El Niño, which increases tropical activity in the region. This year, Lala is the third storm to affect Hawaii, following Hurricanes Fausto and Genevieve.

Authorities are closely monitoring the storm's development, with hurricane hunter aircraft gathering data to refine forecasts. The situation remains dynamic, and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant as conditions may change rapidly.