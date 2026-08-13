How Post Malone Is Honoring 10th Anniversary Of Debut Mixtape 'August 26'

Post Malone's debut mixtape is coming full circle for its 10th anniversary.

Post may have been focused on his country and pop eras over the past few years, but he is returning to his roots to bring back his debut mixtape August 26th to mark 10 years since its release, per Complex. The project includes collaborations with 2 Chainz, Jeremih, Lil Yachty and more.

Originally released on May 12, 2016, the "Hollywood's Bleeding" artist announced on social media on Thursday (August 13) that the mixtape will finally be available to stream later this month on, you guessed it, August 26. The "Circles" musician even shared some throwback photos and videos from the August 26 era, including Post singing along to the tracks with friends.

"It's finally here ladies and gentlemen," he wrote on Instagram. "August 26: The Mixtape will be available on August 26, 2026 in celebration of its ten year anniversary."

Elsewhere in the post, he noted that the name of the mixtape was a reference to when his debut studio album Stoney was originally supposed to come out, but that record ultimately dropped in December of that year.

Post also let fans know that the mixtape will not just be streaming on all platforms but that it will be available on vinyl for the first time online and at select retailers while supplies last.