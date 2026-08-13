Instagram Unveils First New Logo In A Decade

Instagram has introduced its first new logo in a decade, marking a significant change for the popular social media platform. Announced on Thursday (August 13) by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, the new design aims to be "cleaner and more modern," while still referencing the original logo's simplicity and craft. The update was shared on both Instagram and Threads, where Mosseri described the new wordmark as "sharper" and "more modern."

While some users have praised the refreshed look, others have criticized the new wordmark, particularly noting that the "r" in Instagram resembles a "z." According to TechCrunch, the font features cursive elements that might be unfamiliar to younger generations who are not taught cursive writing.

Despite the mixed reactions, Instagram's brand remains strong, with many users recognizing the name regardless of the artistic changes. However, some commenters have expressed that the platform should focus on addressing other issues, such as AI-generated content and bots, rather than redesigning the logo.

Mosseri's comments in a recent podcast suggest that Instagram sees AI as an opportunity to enhance the value of human creators. He emphasized that the platform will continue to prioritize authenticity and creativity.

As Instagram navigates these changes, the company has yet to comment on whether further design updates are planned. The last major redesign occurred in 2016, when Instagram shifted from its classic brown camera icon to the colorful pink gradient that remains today.