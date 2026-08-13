International Search Teams Race Against The Clock In Quake-Ravaged Colombia

Rescue efforts continue in western Colombia following a devastating magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck on Monday (August 10). The disaster has claimed at least 265 lives, with nearly 500 people still missing and thousands injured. International search teams, including crews from Los Angeles County and Virginia's elite Task Force One, are on the ground using heavy equipment to sift through the rubble in the hardest-hit cities.

The earthquake, the strongest to hit Colombia in two decades, caused widespread destruction in cities such as Cali and Pereira. According to Al Jazeera, emergency teams have been working tirelessly, detecting signs of life and attempting to rescue those trapped beneath collapsed buildings. The epicenter was located near San José del Palmar, a remote area in the Choco region, which poses additional challenges for rescue operations.

Local authorities report that over 1,600 buildings have been damaged or destroyed, including a hospital in Cali where parts of the structure collapsed. Reuters notes that the quake's depth was 96 kilometers (60 miles), contributing to the widespread impact.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office just days before the quake, has declared a national state of emergency. He emphasized that the government's top priority is rescuing people trapped under the debris. The president has deployed 1,000 security personnel to maintain order and prevent looting in affected areas.

International aid is pouring in, with the United States announcing $15.5 million in emergency assistance and the European Union mobilizing satellite services to support rescue operations. Neighboring countries, including El Salvador and Mexico, have also offered assistance.

Direct Relief is actively assessing medical needs in the region, providing emergency medicines and supplies to support the overwhelmed local health systems. The organization has a history of aiding South America and has sent significant medical aid to Colombia since 2015.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities warn of potential aftershocks and the risk of landslides and flooding in the affected areas. The international community remains vigilant, ready to provide further support as needed.