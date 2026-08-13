Kelce Says Wedding To Swift Was Best Night Ever

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, described his recent wedding to Taylor Swift as "the best night" of his life. At a press conference on Wednesday (August 12), Kelce expressed his gratitude to everyone who attended the star-studded event, which took place at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The wedding, which shut down part of 7th Avenue in New York City, was a dream come true for Kelce, who had always wanted to be at the iconic venue.

The couple's choice of Madison Square Garden as their wedding location surprised many, but as reported by Taylor Swift Style, it was a fitting choice for the high-profile pair. The event drew significant public interest, reflecting the couple's celebrity status and the careful planning that went into maintaining their privacy.

Despite the public fascination, Kelce and Swift managed to keep certain details of their wedding private, choosing to share only what they felt comfortable with. The couple's decision to hold their wedding at such a renowned venue highlighted their unique approach to celebrating their union.