Kennedy Center Board Approves Two-Year Closure, Trump Name Reinstated

The Kennedy Center board in Washington, DC has voted to proceed with a two-year closure for major renovations and to add President Donald Trump’s name back onto the building, despite ongoing legal challenges and public controversy. The board’s decision comes after months of debate and follows a federal judge’s ruling that previously ordered the removal of the Trump name and blocked the planned closure.

According to The Hill, President Trump announced that the Kennedy Center would close on July 4, 2026, to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary and start a large-scale restoration project. The board later approved adding the inscription "Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump" beneath the main signage. Trump argued that a full closure would allow for faster and more comprehensive renovations, funded by a historic $257 million congressional appropriation.

However, a federal court intervened after Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex officio board member, filed a lawsuit challenging both the renaming and the closure. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that only Congress can officially change the Kennedy Center’s name and that the board’s unilateral actions violated federal law. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the judge temporarily blocked the closure but allowed repair work to continue and said the board could revisit the decision if it followed proper legal procedures.

The judge found that the board’s decision to close the center for two years was based on incomplete information and failed to consider the center’s broader obligations. According to NBC News, the judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building and website within 14 days, stating that only Congress holds the authority to rename the institution.

Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi said the center will review the court’s decision and remains committed to necessary renovations. President of the Kennedy Center, Richard Grenell, praised Trump’s leadership and thanked Congress for funding the repairs, emphasizing the need to preserve the center as a world-class arts institution.

The two-year closure and naming dispute have led to numerous artist cancellations and declining ticket sales. The National Symphony Orchestra and other groups have begun making alternative plans for performances during the closure.

It is unclear if President Trump or the board will appeal the court’s ruling. The Kennedy Center’s future now depends on further legal action and potential Congressional involvement, as the center moves forward with its urgent restoration needs while navigating ongoing political and legal scrutiny.