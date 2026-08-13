Kourtney Kardashian Recalls 'Terrifying' Surgery While Pregnant With Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is looking back at a "terrifying" experience she had while pregnant with son Rocky.

Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker revisited the medical scare that landed the Poosh founder in the hospital undergoing emergency fetal surgery while seven months pregnant with their son in the rocker's new Hulu documentary Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, per E! News.

Barker recalled being on tour in Europe with his band blink-182 when he got a call from his wife telling him that their unborn child's lungs were filling up with fluid and she needed surgery to treat it.

"She says, 'Trav, I went to my doctor and the baby's lungs are filling with fluid,'" he said, adding that doctors had to "[drain] the fluid from [Rocky's] lungs by placing a needle through her stomach."

The Kardashians star added that she was scared ahead of the procedure but was comforted by Barker dropping everything to be by her side.

"It was terrifying going in for the surgery," she said. "He canceled four shows, and he just came and laid with me in the hospital and made sure that everything was okay."

The couple were also worried about additional complications that could arise that would result in them losing their baby, a fear that was stoked by a devastating pregnancy loss early in their relationship.

"Once you've experienced a miscarriage, you're just waiting for something awful to happen," he said.

Kardashian and Barker went on to welcome their "miracle" son Rocky Thirteen Barker on November 1, 2023. The drummer adding of their little one, "He's the healthiest, happiest little human I've ever met."

In addition to Rocky, Barker is also a dad to son Landon, 22, daughter Alabama, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 27, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares sons Mason, 16, and Reign, 11, and daughter Penelope, 13, with ex Scott Disick.