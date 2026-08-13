KY Teacher Arrested, Charged With New Grooming Law

A middle school teacher in Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged under a new state law targeting child grooming. Sadie Flores, 25, was arrested last week by the Graves County Sheriff's Office following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. She faces one count of grooming a minor, a Class D felony under the law that took effect on July 15.

The law, House Bill 4, defines grooming as attempting to establish an emotional connection with a minor through manipulation or trust-building. It allows law enforcement to intervene before any physical sexual abuse occurs. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the case began when a parent discovered messages between Flores and the student. These communications were not school-related and included late-night FaceTime calls. Investigators also found social media interactions where Flores allegedly expressed feelings beyond a typical student-teacher relationship.

The new law was driven by personal experiences shared with State Rep. Marianne Proctor, who sponsored the bill. Proctor explained that the legislation aims to provide law enforcement with tools to prevent child sex abuse before it occurs. Detective Ben Doran of the Graves County Sheriff's Office described the law as a significant change, allowing authorities to act before a crime escalates.

Following her arrest, Flores was taken to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center and later transferred to another facility. The investigation is ongoing, and Flores is no longer employed with the school district, as confirmed by Graves County Schools.

The law's introduction marks a proactive approach to addressing grooming, which Nichole Wadley of Lotus, a children's advocacy center, describes as a deliberate process to build trust with a child for harmful purposes. Wadley emphasizes the importance of open conversations about grooming to prevent abuse.

For those affected by similar issues, resources like the Lotus helpline and the National Sexual Assault Hotline are available for support.