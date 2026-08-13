“It’s time to gather once again on the Great Lawn, in the middle of New York City, to tell the world an end to extreme poverty is possible," longtime host Hugh Jackson said in a statement. "There’s something every one of us can do to change the world, and what better way to participate than by taking action with Global Citizen, earning those points, and celebrating with a day of music and advocacy to close out the summer. See you there!”



Will Lauryn Hill and Wyclef debut new music during their set? The two have been teasing the possibility of releasing a new Fugees album. Before they hit the stage in London for Hill's Diaspora Calling! Festival, both Fugee members said they're "absolutely" recording new music together.



Each year, the Global Citizen Festival aims to end poverty across all seven continents. The organization plans to focus on three elements of poverty plaguing the world today. They want to create opportunities for 2 million children to go to school, support 1.5 million smallholder farmers, and provide electricity for 2.5 million homes.



The show is scheduled to go down on September 26 at Central Park. Download the Global Citizen app and take action to win tickets now.